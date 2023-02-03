Washburn University ranked fifth for its online mental health nursing program

An online Washburn University Psychiatric Mental Health program has been ranked 5th in the nation by a resource website that combed through data from multiple agencies and determined the best nursing programs.(WIBW)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 2, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An online Washburn University Psychiatric Mental Health program has been ranked 5th in the nation by a resource website that combed through data from multiple agencies and determined the best nursing programs.

NursePractionerOnline.com is a resource website that provides information to Nurse practitioners and those studying to become nurses across the U.S. The website looked at all the available data from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Postsecondary Education (OPE), the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS), the Council for Community and Economic Research, and the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES).

The website determined that one Washburn University program was fifth in the nation after:

  1. Ohio University
  2. McNeese State University
  3. Rivier University
  4. Regis University

The online website said it found some of the key highlights of the program to be a self-paced online course, offered clinical hours with flexible locations that provide convenience for the students, and allows eligible graduates to test for national board certification.

The program most notably mentioned on the website was the post-graduate certification program -- Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) Online Program. According to NursePractionerOnline.com, the program shows how to care for patients with psychiatric disorders of all ages while applying pharmacological and non-pharmacological methods.

Nurse Practitioners Online ranked each university based on a points system by analyzing their:

  • The diversity of nurse practitioner programs offered
  • Accreditation status
  • Years of experience/tenure of faculty
  • Annual tuition/fees in relation to the local cost of living
  • The size of the institution’s nursing department
  • Acceptance rate & competitiveness of the institution
  • Graduation/completion rate

To learn more about how the website conducted its study, click HERE.

