Washburn Rural’s Addi Broxterman makes history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural girls wrestler Addi Broxterman stamped her name in the record books on Saturday, and she had no idea it was happening until that moment.

During Washburn Rural’s home meet, Broxterman got her 117th career pin, breaking the state record for pins.

”It was crazy the first one when they were like 117 pins, and my coach just had to point to the microphone. And I was like ‘why are they announcing 117 pins?’ 100 is usually the milestone, and I thought it was so random,” said Broxterman about the moment she got her 117th pin.

Everyone kept it a secret from Broxterman that she was on pace to break the record.

“I get pretty nervous before my matches, so I think that was part of the reason why they didn’t tell me,” Broxterman said. “I would’ve freaked out over nothing.”

There was no doubt in her coach’s minds she’d break the record that day.

“To be completely honest, it was one of those things like, Addi’s a pretty safe bet. We didn’t go into it like, ‘is she gonna get it?’, we knew it was only a matter of time,” said head coach Damon Parker.

Just a few hours after breaking the pin record, Broxterman became the all-time winningest girls wrestler in state history, notching her 125th career win.

“What she’s meant to this program is, it really can’t be put into words. We are the gold standard for women’s wrestling in the state of Kansas, and we wouldn’t be that without Addi Broxterman,” said Parker.

As one of only 10 female wrestlers in state history to join the 100 win club, Addi’s been setting the example for girls wrestling for quite some time. She’s someone that younger girls look up to.

“Telling me how much of an inspiration I was to some eighth grade girls who were talking to me. It made me kinda tear up a little bit, I was so happy,” Broxterman said. “It’s an unbelievable feeling. That’s kinda the reason I do wrestling anyways.”

After graduation, Broxterman is taking her talents to Chadron State College. But for now, she’s just trying to enjoy her senior year.

“I know I still have college, but this team means more to me than anything in my life really. The accomplishments are great, but honestly right now I’m focused on the people, making new memories, laughing with my teammates, stuff like that,” she said.

