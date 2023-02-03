Topekan among two facing charges in burglary of former Chase County school

COTTONWOOD FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is one of two people facing charges in connection with the burglary of a former school building this past weekend in Chase County, according to KVOE Radio.

Formal charges have been filed against Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of Topeka, along with Kathryn Laine Culbert, 25, of Eureka.

KVOE reports both Eells and Culbert are charged with burglary of a non-dwelling; misdemeanor theft; and possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

According to KVOE, Fells and Culbert allegedly tried to steal books from the former Cedar Point school building late last month.

The pair was arrested this past Saturday after Chase County sheriff’s deputies were alerted to people inside the former school building.

Cedar Point is located about 15 miles southwest of Strong City. According to the 2020 census, Cedar Point had 22 residents.

First appearances for both Eells and Culbert have been scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in the Chase County Courthouse in Cottonwood Falls.

