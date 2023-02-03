Teen seriously injured pickup truck-semi crash in Sedgwick County

GODDARD, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Sedgwick County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 5:50 p.m. Thursday on US-54 highway at 267th Street West. The location was about four miles west of Goddard.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was northbound on 267th Street West when it entered the intersection and collided with a 2023 Kenworth semitrailer that was eastbound on US-54.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, Wyatt Owen Sobba, 16, of Mount Hope, was transported to Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita with serious injuries. The patrol said Sobba was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol said another juvenile was present in the pickup truck. Information about that person wasn’t available.

The driver of the semi, Noah John Hanson, 24, of Wichita, was taken to Via Christi St. Teresa Hospital in Wichita for treatment of possible injuries. The patrol said Hanson was wearing his seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

