Shawnee Co. authorities arrest one robbery suspect, searching for other

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for an outstanding robbery suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office says Stephanie Munoz, 24, is wanted in connection to a Shawnee Co. Robbery this weekend. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Munoz should contact the case’s detective at 785-251-2224 or Stephanie.Dickens@snco.us, the Sheriff’s Office at 785-251-2200, or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

The Sheriff’s Office says they did arrest the other suspect in the case, Michael Vincent Sr., 32, with information obtained during their investigation. Vincent was booked for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and theft.

The Sheriff’s Office didn’t provide any further information on the incident, but did say it remains under investigation.

