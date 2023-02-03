Riley County Police director Brian Peete meets with the people of Ogden

Peete will host additional meet-and-greets throughout the rest of the month.
Peete will host additional meet-and-greets throughout the rest of the month.(WIBW)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - New Riley County Police Director Brian Peete continued his introductory tour Thursday night. Peete met citizens at the Ogden Community Center.

The new director gave some brief comments to the crowd before those attending had the chance to speak and ask questions regarding concerns they had around the town. Peete says the people of Ogden care about their community, which showed tonight.

”It’s great to be out to the community, this is obviously a community that’s very passionate and they care and they want to make sure that their voices are heard as far as what they expect from our department so I was extraordinarily encouraged and I know with this type of passion is going to be people who are ready to work with us for solutions,” said Peete.

Peete will host additional meet-and-greets throughout the rest of the month.

  • Leonardville – Thursday, February 9, 2023, 6:00 p.m., Community Building, 118 N. Erpelding Ave., Leonardville, Kan.
  • Manhattan – Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 6:00 p.m., City Commission Room, 1101 Poyntz Ave. Manhattan, Kan.
  • Randolph – Thursday, February 23, 2023, 6:00 p.m., VFW, 108 W. Randolph St., Randolph, Kan.
  • Riley – Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 222 S. Broadway St., Riley, Kan. *The Riley Town Hall will run concurrently with the Riley City Council Meeting.

All those from each community are invited to attend the meetings.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Rayton
Topeka man arrested for 7th homicide of 2023, victim identified
Arturo Ramirez
Topeka man arrested after early-morning fire dubbed arson
KBI identifies Wamego man at center of suspicious death investigation
On January 28, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in...
Cause of Walmart bathroom fire revealed
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

National Signing Day at Washburn Rural and Topeka West
More high school athletes sign to play at the next level
The Sheriff’s Office says they did arrest the other suspect in the case, Michael Vincent Sr.,...
Shawnee Co. authorities arrest one robbery suspect, searching for other
An online Washburn University Psychiatric Mental Health program has been ranked 5th in the...
Washburn University ranked fifth for its online mental health nursing program
Joshua M. McMahan, 28, faces child sex crimes after an investigation conducted by the Shawnee...
Man faces child sex crimes following Sheriff’s Office’s investigation