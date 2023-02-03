Riley County Police director Brian Peete meets with the people of Ogden

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - New Riley County Police Director Brian Peete continued his introductory tour Thursday night. Peete met citizens at the Ogden Community Center.

The new director gave some brief comments to the crowd before those attending had the chance to speak and ask questions regarding concerns they had around the town. Peete says the people of Ogden care about their community, which showed tonight.

”It’s great to be out to the community, this is obviously a community that’s very passionate and they care and they want to make sure that their voices are heard as far as what they expect from our department so I was extraordinarily encouraged and I know with this type of passion is going to be people who are ready to work with us for solutions,” said Peete.

Peete will host additional meet-and-greets throughout the rest of the month.

Leonardville – Thursday, February 9, 2023, 6:00 p.m., Community Building, 118 N. Erpelding Ave., Leonardville, Kan.

Manhattan – Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 6:00 p.m., City Commission Room, 1101 Poyntz Ave. Manhattan, Kan.

Randolph – Thursday, February 23, 2023, 6:00 p.m., VFW, 108 W. Randolph St., Randolph, Kan.

Riley – Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 222 S. Broadway St., Riley, Kan. *The Riley Town Hall will run concurrently with the Riley City Council Meeting.

All those from each community are invited to attend the meetings.

