Riley Co. adds educator in fight against fentanyl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. is take steps to be more proactive in fighting fentanyl.

The Riley Co. Health Dept. added a new staff member to focus on educating the community about the dangers.

Asia Sampson joined the agency in January as a community health educator. She will share opioid prevention education in Riley, Geary and Pottawatomie counties, focusing primarily on youth.

Sampson and Riley Co. Health Dept. Director Julie Gibbs visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss the need for the effort, and how a grant from KDHE made it possible.

Watch the interview to learn more. If you’d like to ask about a presentation from Sampson, email asampson@rileycountyks.gov or call (785) 776-4779 ext. 7645.

