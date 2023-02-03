PARS raises awareness of fentanyl crisis with community lecture

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Prevention and Resiliency Services (PARS) raised awareness of the ongoing fentanyl crisis Thursday morning by hosting their Facing the Fentanyl Crisis event.

The purpose of the event was to educate participants on opioid use and overdose, resources available in Shawnee County and what citizens can do to help combat the crisis.

The event featured speakers from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), who shared statistics of drug seizures, the fentanyl crisis and discussed overdoses on fentanyl and opioids.

“We hope people can take any piece of this information and have a discussion with the people they love,” Mandy Czechanski, Executive Director of PARS, said. “It’s critical we continue to have these conversations and make people know that it’s out there and it could take a life, and we want to save [lives].”

For information on PARS, visit their website HERE.

