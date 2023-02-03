New Topeka Zoo tiger to make debut Saturday

Thomas the Tiger(Kansas City Zoo)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The nice weekend weather means the public will be able to get its first look at the Topeka Zoo’s new tiger this weekend.

The zoo posted Friday on social media that Thomas will explore his outdoor habitat for the first time Saturday, Feb. 4,

“We can’t wait for you to meet the new cat on the block!” the zoo wrote in its post.

Thomas, a Sumatran tiger, was moved to Topeka from Kansas City in January. The zoo had been without tigers since December, when the last of its previous five tigers were moved to other locations as part of the Species Survival Plan through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

One of the Topeka tigers, four-year-old Bintang, was moved to the Kansas City Zoo, which posted he made his public debut there Thursday.

The Topeka Zoo said Thomas spent his quarantine time “behind-the-scenes watching movies with his keepers.” They say Saturday’s sunny forecast makes it the perfect time for the public to meet him.

