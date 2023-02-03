More high school athletes sign to play at the next level

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As high school athletes across the country continue to make things official as part of National Signing Day, local kids at Washburn Rural and Topeka West added to the fun.

Linebacker Ty Weber, wide receiver Amr Sabbarini, and tight end Lukas Hanks all put pen to paper at Washburn Rural on Thursday morning.

Weber, the No. 1 linebacker in the state and 6A Defensive Player of the Year signed with Washburn football, and Sabbarini is joining him as an Ichabod, staying in Topeka.

”Washburn Rural will always be my home. And the people here, the fans and everything, everything we’ve accomplished through blood, sweat, and tears. It’ll always be my home and it’ll always have a special place in my heart,” said Weber. “It’s cool to stay in the community, and have people around you that have supported me all throughout, and it’s just a special moment for sure.”

Hanks is headed to Hutchinson Community College to play college football.

Meanwhile at Topeka West, track star Lenny Njoroge made things official with Kansas. The future Jayhawk said he didn’t know what his life in America would be like when he came over from Kenya, and originally was all in on soccer. But one day something clicked inside for him when it came to running.

“I’m so excited doing this. Coming into America I didn’t really know what I was gonna do with my life, but I just knew that I was destined for something great,” said Njoroge. “My dad, my coach, they all believed in me. My teachers, they pushed me in the class. They knew that I had something. Whenever I struggled in class they helped me a lot. I’m excited for the new chance to actually compete at the highest level of college.”

