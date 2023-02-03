Man faces child sex crimes following Sheriff’s Office’s investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 28-year-old man is being accused of child sex crimes following an investigation conducted by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office. The man is now in Shawnee Co. custody.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Joshua M. McMahan was arrested after the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division conducted a child sex crimes investigation that led to his arrest.

McMahan faces charges for the electronic solicitation of a child. This incident remains under investigation.

The Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections could not provide further details about the investigation.

