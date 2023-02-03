KS Lottery preparing for influx of bets ahead of Super Bowl 57

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Lottery is preparing for an influx of sports bets before Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kicks off.

Sportsbooks launched in Kansas Sept. 1, 2022, and, according to Kansas Lottery’s Public Information Officer Cory Thone, it has been an overall success.

“Overall, it’s been incredibly successful,” Thone said. “Kansas players are excited to take part and obviously it’s been a lot of fun for local teams in college and professional levels.”

With Super Bowl 57 just days away, Those says that the Kansas Lottery is prepared for the potential influx of bets. “They’re prepared and ready,” Thone said. “Casinos that have partnered with [sports betting] platforms chose them specifically so they could handle influxes like this.”

If you plan on betting during the Super Bowl, or for any sporting event, Thone says to have fun and be responsible. “It’s not fun to be irresponsible,” Thone said. “You need to know your limits but also enjoy it because it’s a lot of fun, there’s a lot of winners and it’s really easy to play. As long as you’re having fun and doing it resposibly, you’re not doing it wrong.”

Super Bowl 57 is set to kick off Sunday, Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m.

