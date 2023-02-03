Kansas Turnpike Authority announces upgrades to K-TAG app, website

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Upgrades to the Kansas Turnpike Authority’s website and mobile app were announced Friday.

The improved platforms are part of KTA’s move to becoming a cashless system in 2024, officials said.

With a user-focused design, the new MyKTAG mobile app will allow travelers to manage their K-TAG toll payment account or establish a K-TAG account for the first time.

Using the new app customers can: view trips; edit payment methods or make a payment; order a new K-TAG; and add a license plate, among other features. The free app is available for both Android and iPhone users from Google Play or the App Store.

Additionally, the Kansas Turnpike Authority’s website has a “fresh new look,” officials said. The new design provides roadway and organizational information in a simple and easy-to-navigate manner.

“Change is underway at KTA,” said Rachel Bell, director of business services and customer relations for the Kansas Turnpike Authority. “We’re prioritizing the customer experience as we work on transitioning to cashless tolling in 2024.”

For more details on the KTA’s transition to cashless tolling and to view a short video about how cashless tolling will work, visit https://www.ksturnpike.com/cashless-tolling .

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.