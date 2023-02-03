Kansas Highway Patrol requesting fine increases for excessive speeding

Troopers Stop 72 Speeders for 100 MPH+ During Statewide Campaign
Troopers Stop 72 Speeders for 100 MPH+ During Statewide Campaign(NSP)
By KWCH Staff and Lily Wu
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas legislators are considering a bill that would increase penalties for drivers going 30 miles over the speed limit.

The Kansas Highway Patrol wrote over 3,300 tickets in 2021 to drivers going over 100 miles per hour. The number of tickets nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021.

Last year in Wichita, the highest speed clocked by a driver was 134 miles per hour.

“When we’re talking about motorists that are driving 30, 40, 50 miles over the posted speed limit,” said Trooper Chad Crittenden. “Well, they know what they’re doing and they’re disregarding their own safety and anybody else out on the roadway as well.”

30 MILES OVER 🚨 What are your thoughts on increasing fines (from $195 to $500) for drivers going 30+ miles over the...

Posted by Lily Wu on Thursday, February 2, 2023

Trooper Crittenden said at that speed, something as simple as a tire blowout could end in a deadly crash.

Currently, the fine is $195 for speeding at 30 miles over the limit, plus, $15 dollars per mile over 30. The proposed bill would increase that fine to $500, plus $20 per mile over 30. The bill would also increase a second violation to $750 and $1,000 for a third violation within five years.

“If you’re going to be that reckless, going 30 miles over, I mean you’re kind of asking for it at that point,” said Wichita driver, Nathan Peck. “So, I would agree with that bill.”

Driver Chanda Franklin says if the bill passes, she just wants to see it enforced.

“Then hopefully, that will slow people down more and they’ll be more cautious. Lives matter. So, you shouldn’t be speeding,” she said.

After Wednesday’s hearing, the bill remains in the House Committee on Transportation.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Gov. Laura Kelly announces a $1.8 billion expansion at Integra Technologies in Wichita.
Gov. Kelly makes major economic development announcement
On January 28, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in...
Cause of Walmart bathroom fire revealed
House fire on Medford Ave. in Topeka
Seven occupants make it out of Wednesday night fire
Show us your chiefs!
SHOW US YOUR CHIEFS!
The Sheriff’s Office says they did arrest the other suspect in the case, Michael Vincent Sr.,...
Shawnee Co. authorities arrest one robbery suspect, searching for other

Latest News

On January 28, 2023, Bosco, a 14-year-old bloodhound, was stolen from it's residence.
Police searching for Bosco, a stolen dog
The Pentagon confirms a Chinese balloon is passing from west to east across the U.S., and...
Chinese balloon sightings reported over Kansas, Missouri
Since its inception in 2020, the Choose Topeka Relocation Program has been a success.
Relocation program provides more opportunities in Topeka
Since its inception in 2020, the Choose Topeka Relocation Program has been a success.
Relocation program provides more opportunities in Topeka
KS Lottery preparing for influx of bets ahead of Super Bowl 57
KS Lottery preparing for influx of bets ahead of Super Bowl 57