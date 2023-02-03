Friday night forecast: Get outside this weekend and soak it in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Find hope in this weekend as we are tracking a highly anticipated warmup right on time. Tonight will be cold in the upper 20s with winds picking up speed form the south at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday afternoon will continue to be breezy but will be nice with temperatures in the mid 50s. Skies Saturday will see high clouds creating filtered sunlight during the day. Sunday will be similar, but less windy and more sun.

Taking Action:

Sunday will be the nicer of the two days this weekend with less wind vs Saturday and more sun but both days will be mild. Uncertainty exists on next week’s weather pattern especially when it comes to precipitation details so keep checking back daily for updates.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the mid-upper 20s. Winds S at 10 to 15, gusts around 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Filtered sunshine with highs in the mid 50s. Some models are indicating a few spots in the upper 50s and others only in the low 50s. Winds S/SW 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Hopefully you can make time to be outdoors this weekend, despite windy conditions Saturday. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will be great in the mid 50s. Winds will be stronger Saturday than on Sunday with skies Sunday being more sunny than Saturday.

We will stay warm on Monday with temperatures likely topping 60 degrees. A cold front will slide through Northeast Kansas late Monday afternoon and temperatures will adjust slightly for Tuesday. With the front, there is a slight chance for rain showers mainly southeast of the Kansas Turnpike in Southeast Kansas. Temperatures Tuesday will be around 50 degrees with mostly sunny skies and breezy northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

There is wide disagreement on whether or not we see rain by Tuesday night with chances lasting through Thursday morning. Right now, the bets timing and track would suggest a chance for freezing drizzle beginning Tuesday night as a storm system skirts our southeast. Freezing drizzle becomes rain showers Wednesday into Wednesday night. Things that can change with this system include track and timing. Check back for updates.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.