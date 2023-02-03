Friday forecast: One more cold day, much warmer this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After yesterday’s cold front, we just have to endure one more frigid morning and highs near or slightly below average. This weekend will be much warmer and the mild weather continues into next week with rain chances returning to the area.

Taking Action:

Bundle up this morning, we just have to get through one more frigid start to the day at least for a while.

Sunday will be the nicer of the two days this weekend with less wind vs Saturday and more sun but both days will be mild.

Uncertainty exists on next week’s weather pattern especially when it comes to precipitation details so keep checking back daily for updates.



Despite plenty of sun today, it’ll remain cold but won’t be as breezy as yesterday especially behind the cold front. As winds and clouds increase tonight limited cooling will take place with lows only dropping in the upper 20s (mid 20s worst case scenario) which is a big difference from single digits for several areas Friday morning. This will set-up a weather pattern that will bring temperatures above average for this time of year for much of the next 8 to even 14 days.

Normal High: 42/Normal Low: 21 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s with the coldest in extreme northeast KS. Winds E/S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds S 5-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Filtered sunshine with highs in the mid 50s. Some models are indicating a few spots in the upper 50s and others only in the low 50s. Winds S/SW 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

The mild temperatures continue into Monday which will likely be the warmest day of the next 8, in the upper 50s-low 60s with wind gusts 30-35 mph.

Rain continues to be focused along and south of I-35 Monday night as a cold front will be pushing through leading to highs more in the upper 40s-low 50s the rest of the week. Any rain during the day could limit how warm it will get so this will need to be fine-tuned.

Speaking of rain models differ on exact timing and if there’s going to be any winter precipitation. If there is the question is how much of an impact will there be, confidence is high that the majority of the precipitation will be in the form of rain. While rain is in the 8 day Tuesday night through Thursday, wouldn’t be surprised if rain showers continued into Thursday night. One of the long range models also doesn’t have rain Tuesday night through Thursday morning so timing is subject to change.

