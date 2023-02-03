Food pantry for Kansas State students to get new home in Manhattan

MANHATAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is set to begin Monday on a new location for a food pantry serving Kansas State University students.

When completed, the new location will be about 10 times larger current location for the Cats’ Cupboard food pantry.

Construction on the donor-funded project will take place at the former Campus Ecumenical Center located at 1021 Denison Ave., near the center of the Kansas State campus.

Officials say it will increase the pantry’s size to 8,000 square feet from 800 square feet.

According to Kansas State University’s website, Cats’ Cupboard provides immediate access to food items as well as personal hygiene items at no cost. No income requirements are required for participation.

After renovations are completed, officials said, the new location will allow Cats’ Cupboard to offer better parking and visibility; improved accessibility; increased storage capacity; space for packaging bulk food items and pick-up orders; walk-in and reach-in coolers and freezers; and a loading dock that will allow for larger deliveries of donated food and supplies.

”Since 2017, Cats’ Cupboard has served K-State with access to nutritious food and support from Fairchild Hall,” said Shelly Williams, Morrison family director of Cats’ Cupboard. “While we remain grateful for the space, we have outgrown it and are eager for the opportunities that come with this incredible upgrade.

“In addition to increased visibility and access, the new space offers gardening and educational opportunities; greater capacity to accept, store and repack bulk donations; and the ability to distribute frozen products.

“Cats’ Cupboard aims to cultivate a transformational experience, where every Wildcat — no matter their background or circumstance — is confident in their ability to feed themselves and their households while obtaining a degree at Kansas State University.”

Studies indicated nearly 40% of Kansas State students struggle with food insecurity, officials said.

The facility project, which is scheduled to be completed in August, was made possible by a gift from David and Tracy Lockton of Naples, Fla.

David Lockton is a 1975 graduate of Kansas State’s College of Business Administration and is a member of the KSU Foundation Board of Trustees and the Kansas State University Alumni Association.

”When we recognized this opportunity, it checked a lot of boxes for us: excellent organizational leadership, helping students become self-sufficient and supporting good health for our community,” said David Lockton. “It’s exciting to be part of this project that will allow such a significant increase in resources for K-State students experiencing food insecurity. We look forward to seeing these plans come to life over the next few months.”

Private gifts for Cats’ Cupboard have come from individual donors and corporate partners, along with the Kansas State Student Governing Association and the KSU Foundation’s Board of Trustees’ Excellence Fund.

Additional support has come from All In for K-State — the university’s day of giving — which raised $320,560 in one day for the Cats’ Cupboard in March 2019.

”This project represents not only a more ideal location and a 10-fold increase in space for Cats’ Cupboard, it also provides a significant increase in the varieties of foods and quality of services available to K-State students experiencing food insecurity,” said Greg Willems, president and CEO of the KSU Foundation. “We are so thankful for David and Tracy Lockton’s generosity and leadership in securing a brighter, healthier future for so many K-State students.”

The project was approved by the Kansas Board of Regents on Jan. 18.

In addition to providing a major upgrade to the food pantry’s operations, officials said, it will also allow Kansas State University to make better use of the space in the current Cats’ Cupboard location in Fairchild Hall, 1601 Vattier St. in Manhattan.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.