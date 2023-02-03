Dept. of Ed shares Career & Technical Education program success

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - February is Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month – a time to raise awareness of the achievements and accomplishments CTE programs bring to Kansas. To recognize Kansas CTE programs, the Kansas Department of Education shared the success the department has seen for its educational programs.

According to the Department of Education, Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation in January proclaiming that the state of Kansas recognizes February as Career and Technical Education Month.

The CTE programs have made it their mission to reduce the chance of students dropping out of school by offering opportunities for post-secondary and employment.

According to the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE), students in CTE programs have seen higher earnings and a higher graduation rate.

ACTE says the average high school graduation rate for student concentrators (students that have taken multiple courses in a CTE program) is 94%. The average national rate is 85%. In fact, the four-year graduation rate for CTE students during the 2021 to 2022 school year increased to 98.59%.

ACTE has found that over 85,000 Kansas students enrolled in CTE courses during the 2021-2022 school year, and 54,774 students during that school year earned one secondary-level credit, with approximately 30,441 Kansas CTE concentrators.

The Kansas Department of Education noted a few CTE programs in the state that have demonstrated excellence, like:



Maize Career Academy, Maize USD 266. The goal of the Maize Career Academy is to help students be college and career ready through hands-on learning with real-world applications. There are more than 20 Career Pathways for students to explore – from Teaching and Training to Emergency and Fire Management and Health Science. Dr. Lindsay King serves as the Academy principal. For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Lori O’Toole Buselt, Maize USD 266 director of communications, by email at lbuselt@usd266.com or by phone at 316-350-2021.

Regional Rural Technical Center (RRTC), Iola USD 257, in LaHarpe. This innovative center offers several programs to high school juniors and seniors, including wind energy, health occupations, and welding and construction technology. It serves several area school districts. For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Lisa Wicoff, Iola USD 257 CTE coordinator, at 620-365-4715.



Hutchinson Career and Technical Education Academy (CTEA), Hutchinson USD 308. Students can choose from a variety of courses and programs that include college credit and industry certifications. For more information or to schedule an interview, call Marissa Meis, Hutchinson USD 308 director of communications, at 620-615-4048 or Travis Riebel, director of CTEA, at 620-615-4123.



The CTE programs also offer career clusters for students to explore. Career Clusters are a group of occupations with similar training and skills needed. The state of Kansas has 16 clusters for students to look at and 36 career cluster pathways. Pathways are specialized areas of study that lead a student to one business or industry such as agriculture; business; family and consumer sciences; public services; media and technology; health; and design, production and repair.

Click HERE if you would like to learn more about the CTE programs in your area.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.