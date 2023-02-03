Chinese balloon sightings reported over Kansas, Missouri

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pentagon confirms a Chinese balloon is passing from west to east across the U.S., and people in Kansas and Missouri say they’ve seen it.

The balloon first was detected Thursday over sensitive military sites in Montana. Friday morning, a viewer sent 13 NEWS a photo of a shiny object she spotted high in the skies northeast of Sabetha just before 9:30 a.m. Friday.

In a news conference Friday morning, Defense officials would not confirm the exact location of the Chinese balloon, saying only that it was over the central part of the U.S.

However, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, said his office confirmed the Chinese balloon was over northeast Kansas.

“My staff is in contact with law enforcement officials,” Marshall posted on social media. “I condemn any attempts the Chinese make to spy on Americans. President Biden must protect the sovereignty of the U.S. whether it’s our airspace or the southern border.”

Northeast Kansans often ask questions when they spot weather balloons in the sky. However, the National Weather Service offices in Topeka, Kansas City, Omaha and Des Moines all responded on social media that the balloon people were seeing was not one of theirs. The NWS Kansas City office indicated their staff observed the balloon as well from their Pleasant Hill office.

The balloon’s presence prompted Pentagon accusations of spying. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U.S.-China tensions.

I condemn any attempts the Chinese make to spy on Americans. President Biden must protect the sovereignty of the U.S. whether it’s our airspace or the southern border. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) February 3, 2023

We have had several reports across northwest MO of a large balloon visible on the horizon. It is now visible from our office in Pleasant Hill and the KC Metro. We have confirmed that it is not an NWS weather balloon. pic.twitter.com/CKQWOw7God — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 3, 2023

Nope, not ours either as it also burst before 7am. — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) February 3, 2023

