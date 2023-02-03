Suspected car thief in Topeka arrested in Lawrence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -On January 13th, Lawrence Police Department asked the public to be on the lookout for a 31-year-old Derrick James Davidson, he was believed to have stolen a car in Topeka and fled to Lawrence.

LPD said Davidson has led police on a trial of crimes.

According to an LPD Facebook post, on Thursday, February 2, around 4:00 p.m., LPD located Davidson in Lawrence, he was found in a house in the 700 Block of Lake Street.

The post said officers deployed an unoccupied aerial vehicle to make sure everyone was safe and that he could not flee. Davidson was booked into Douglas County Jail. His charges are pending.

