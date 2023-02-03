Suspected car thief in Topeka arrested in Lawrence

Derrick James Davidson is believed to be armed and dangerous
Derrick James Davidson is believed to be armed and dangerous(wibw)
By Reina Flores
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -On January 13th, Lawrence Police Department asked the public to be on the lookout for a 31-year-old Derrick James Davidson, he was believed to have stolen a car in Topeka and fled to Lawrence.

LPD said Davidson has led police on a trial of crimes.

According to an LPD Facebook post, on Thursday, February 2, around 4:00 p.m., LPD located Davidson in Lawrence, he was found in a house in the 700 Block of Lake Street.

The post said officers deployed an unoccupied aerial vehicle to make sure everyone was safe and that he could not flee. Davidson was booked into Douglas County Jail. His charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On January 28, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in...
Cause of Walmart bathroom fire revealed
Gov. Laura Kelly announces a $1.8 billion expansion at Integra Technologies in Wichita.
Gov. Kelly makes major economic development announcement
House fire on Medford Ave. in Topeka
Seven occupants make it out of Wednesday night fire
Michelle Lamb
Kansas transgender inmate transferred to all-female prison
KBI identifies Wamego man at center of suspicious death investigation

Latest News

Catrina Weathersett, 38, of Haltom City, Texas, has been sentenced to six months in jail and 12...
Woman sentenced to 6 months in jail in 2021 traffic death of 6-year-old girl in Brown County
Construction is scheduled to get underway Monday for the new Cats' Cupboard food pantry for...
Food pantry for Kansas State students and employees to get new home in Manhattan
Kathryn Laine Culbert, 25, of Eureka, left, and Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of Topeka, have been...
Topeka man among two facing charges in burglary of former Chase County school
A 20-year-old woman was seriously injured Thursday morning in a four-vehicle, rear-end crash on...
Woman, 20, seriously injured in four-vehicle, rear-end crash Thursday in Wichita