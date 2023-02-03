Betty the cat shares news of a new online merch store for Helping Hands

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can sport a cute new shirt and support Helping Hands Humane Society.

The shelter debuted an online merchandise store this week. Betty, a 12-year-old cat awaiting adoption, joined Emi Griess from HHHS on Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the new venture.

People may visit the online store and place their orders, with a portion from every sale going to support the shelter. You can find the store here.

Emi also updated that all appointment slots are filled for their February pit bull spay/neuter special. Anyone needing those services may contact their community clinic for information regarding future events.

As for adoptions, Betty’s fee is reduced because she is a senior cat. For dogs, HHHS is seeing an abundance of canine friends in the shelter right now. Because of that, adoption fees for most dogs are lowered to $50 through February 28. Plus, they’ve temporarily suspended the usual fees to reclaim a lost pet during their 72 hour stray hold period in hopes of getting more lost pets back home. Call 785-233-7325 ext 115 with any questions.

HHHS is located 5720 SW 21st St. in Topeka.

