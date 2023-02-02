Yak n’ Yarn sweater drive brings in over 360 sweaters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka knitting enthusiast is helping people in the community stay warm this winter.

Yak n’ Yarn owner Karen Taylor started a sweater drive that has since collected over 360 sweaters. Taylor is giving the sweaters to various organizations that can get them out to those who need them, including church and veterans’ groups. She says the whole effort started with a look at her own closet.

“It was cold,” Taylor said. “I was cleaning out my closet, and there were all of these sweaters that we hadn’t worn for years, so I know there are people in the community that are probably cold and could use them, could need them.”

You can drop off any extra sweaters you may have at Yak n’ Yarn, located in Fairlawn Plaza, or call at 785-272-9276 if you know where the sweaters could be needed.

