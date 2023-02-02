Wednesday’s Child - Steven

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hold your horses! It’s time to meet our Wednesday’s Child this week! Lori Hutchinson introduces us to Steven – a young man who’d love to be adopted by a loving, forever family.

15-year-old Steven loves to horse around – he’s sweet and funny, always quick to make a joke. When it comes to sports, Steven loves them all, but basketball is probably his favorite. He likes to work on dunking and is a big fan of the Knicks.

Steven also likes to learn new things. In school he enjoys math, at home, he’s starting to study Italian and other languages. He’d love to travel the world someday.

But for now, he needs someone to take the reins and make him part of a family. He’s a typical teenager who likes to hang out with friends and play video games. He’s a silly kid, with a big heart, who needs a patient and permanent family – a place to call home.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

