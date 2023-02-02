Washburn University’s new president meets & greets on first day

13 News at Six
By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s new president, Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, spent her first day in her new role reacquainting herself with the campus.

On Wednesday, February 1, Mazachek visited the Washburn Memorial Union and Washburn Tech to introduce herself to everyone and meet with her fellow coworkers.

She previously spent 30 years with the university before accepting an offer to become president at Midwestern State University back in 2022. Until she was offered the job of Washburn University’s president. Mazachek said she is excited to be back and ready to serve the Topeka community.

“It’s hard to believe but I spent 30 years of my career at Washburn university and today I walked in for the first time and it felt -- as the new president -- and it felt familiar and wonderful but it also felt very exciting as we think about the future and how we will be able to work together and make a difference,” said Mazachek.

Her predecessor, Dr. Jerry Farley, announced his retirement last spring, on April 18, 2022, and the Board of Regents announced Mazachek as the new president on January 11, 2023.

