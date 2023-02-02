Topeka library hosting read-in to celebrate Black History Month

The African American Read-In is 1 to 3 p.m. February 4 at the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People of all ages are invited to the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library to celebrate Black authors, and the stories they’re sharing with readers of all ages.

Dr. Jennifer Gordon with the Topeka Chapter of The Links, Inc. and Sherri Camp with TSCPL visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the African American Read-In. The event is in conjunction with Black History Month.

People will be able to listen to Links members read excerpts from their favorite African American children’s books. They’ll also share literature and reading lists for people of all ages. The Read-In will also have free drawings for African American children’s books, Black History month bookmarks, activity sheets, and refreshments.

The event is free to attend.

The African American Read-In is 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library’s Marvin Auditorium. You can learn more about it at www.tscpl.org and www.topekalinksinc.org

