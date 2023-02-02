Thursday night forecast: One more frigid night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front passed through Northeast Kansas earlier today, but despite the front, temperatures have still made the 40s and even 50s, Northern Kansas was a bit chillier today in the upper 390s this afternoon. Breezy north winds continue overnight tonight and temperatures tonight fall to the single digits. Wind chills Friday morning will be around zero, possibly below zero in the north. South winds return Friday but temperatures remain chilly in the upper 30s. Warmer air returns for the weekend.

Taking Action:

Tonight will be very cold again the single digits with wind chills around zero degrees. Sunday will be the nicer of the two days this weekend with less wind vs Saturday and more sun but both days will be mild in the 50s. Uncertainty exists on next week’s weather pattern especially when it comes to precipitation chances so keep checking back daily for updates.

Tonight: Clear. Lows will range from 8 to 14. Winds N 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Saturday will be warm, windy and mostly sunny. South winds will be between 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Temperatures Saturday will feel great in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday will be chilly around 30 degrees. Sunday will be the nicer of the 2 days this weekend with temperatures also in the mid to upper 50s with slower winds form the west at 5 to 10 mph.

The warming trend continues into Monday when temperatures may touch 60 degrees. Southwest winds will once again be breezy Monday and skies likely seeing more clouds than sun. The rain chance that was previously possible Monday night has dwindled away and we should stay dry Monday night. A cold front, however, will lower our temperatures for Tuesday into the upper 40s.

The latest data indicates a chance for rain either Tuesday night into Wednesday OR Wednesday night into Thursday. Right now, Wednesday night looks more likely, but the timing of this could change as we get closer to next week. Temperatures should also tame by the middle of next week in the low to mid 40s.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

