Thursday forecast: Cold front today, wide range in highs

Staying dry through the weekend
By Doug Meyers
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite a cold front pushing through today, it will come through dry. Won’t even bring much cloud cover to the area but it will bring a wind shift and an increase in winds along with a wide range in temperatures. It stays cool tomorrow before warming up this weekend with highs around 15° above average for this time of year.

Taking Action:

  1. Be ready for one more frigid night with teens and a few single digits Friday morning. Wind chills in the single digits both above and below zero.
  2. Sunday will be the nicer of the two days this weekend with less wind vs Saturday and more sun but  both days will be mild.
  3. Uncertainty exists on next week’s weather pattern especially when it comes to precipitation chances so keep checking back daily for updates.

Confidence is high on the overall pattern through Monday, medium confidence Tuesday through Thursday and looking ahead low confidence by Friday and Saturday. Models continue to struggle on precipitation details. Took out the chance Monday night since models are keeping it southeast of I-35 out of the WIBW viewing area and put in a chance Wednesday night due to one model bringing a widespread rain to the area however the other two long range models are keeping the area completely dry so this forecast is by no means set in stone.

Normal High: 42/Normal Low: 21
Normal High: 42/Normal Low: 21(WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 30s near the Nebraska border with upper 40s to around 50° near I-35. As the cold front pushes through this afternoon, temperatures may range from 20s near the Nebraska border to low 40s south of I-70 at 5pm with obviously colder wind chill values. Winds W 5-10 mph ahead of the cold front, north winds gusting around 25 mph behind the front.

Tonight: Clear. Lows will range from 8 to 14. Winds N 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Clouds increase Friday night so lows may end up occurring in the evening before clouds act as a blanket to warm temperatures up by sunrise. Highs will be in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday with gusts around 35 mph Saturday and 5-15 mph winds Sunday.

The winds increase again Monday with highs likely reaching the low 60s in several areas with a cold front bringing highs back down in the upper 40s-low 50s Tuesday through Thursday. Models differ on Friday and Saturday with one model bringing much colder temperatures to the area compared to the other model so this will need to be monitored on whether highs may end up stuck in the 30s or remain in the 40s or even low 50s.

