TC Energy’s recent campaign results yields six figures

As part of TC Energy's most recent campaign, nearly $120,000 was raised for Washington County...
As part of TC Energy's most recent campaign, nearly $120,000 was raised for Washington County Hospital.(Washington County Hospital)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - TC Energy’s recent community matching campaign has yielded very positive results.

The oil pipeline company said that in order to show their appreciation to the Washington Co. community, TC Energy conducted a matching campaign internally and externally with 100 percent matching – in support of the Washington Co. Hospital.

The campaign has since concluded and according to TC Energy, nearly $120,000 has been collectively raised for the Washington County Hospital. This amount includes a $50,000 donation from a generous community member. Additionally, as part of the campaign, TC Energy matched the amount.

TC Energy ended the campaign with a statement, saying: “We want to extend our gratitude to all those that generously supported the campaign, including the local community and our employees. Our commitment to supporting the Washington County community doesn’t stop here. We will continue to explore other ways to contribute to the community through our Build Strong program. We will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Rayton
Topeka man arrested for 7th homicide of 2023, victim identified
Arturo Ramirez
Topeka man arrested after early-morning fire dubbed arson
KBI identifies Wamego man at center of suspicious death investigation
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) is ready on the field during the second half of a NFL...
Eagles player indicted on rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio

Latest News

Funeral services for the woman who will go down in history for her time as a professional...
Funeral services for WU hall of fame inductee, Billie Jean Moore, has been scheduled
Midday in Kansas
House fire on Medford Ave. in Topeka
Seven occupants make it out of Wednesday night fire
Haley Lawson will become Frank V. Bergman Elementary School's new principal starting July 2023....
Previous intern named Frank V. Bergman Elementary School’s next principal