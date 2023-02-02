TC Energy’s recent campaign results yields six figures

WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - TC Energy’s recent community matching campaign has yielded very positive results.

The oil pipeline company said that in order to show their appreciation to the Washington Co. community, TC Energy conducted a matching campaign internally and externally with 100 percent matching – in support of the Washington Co. Hospital.

The campaign has since concluded and according to TC Energy, nearly $120,000 has been collectively raised for the Washington County Hospital. This amount includes a $50,000 donation from a generous community member. Additionally, as part of the campaign, TC Energy matched the amount.

TC Energy ended the campaign with a statement, saying: “We want to extend our gratitude to all those that generously supported the campaign, including the local community and our employees. Our commitment to supporting the Washington County community doesn’t stop here. We will continue to explore other ways to contribute to the community through our Build Strong program. We will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.”

