Sickle cell blood drive looks to increase diversity of blood supply

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The American Red Cross and Topeka NAACP are working together to bring in blood donations and combat what can be a debilitating disease.

Their Sickle Cell Blood Drive is in honor of Black History Month.

Jane Blocher, executive director of the Greater Kansas American Red Cross and Marie Carter with the Topeka NAACP visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain why the effort is so important.

Blocher said, currently, only three percent of Red Cross blood donors nationwide are Black. However, studies show sickle cell patients show much stronger improvement when their blood transfusions come from donors of African descent.

The Sickle Cell Blood Drive is 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at Hillcrest Community Center, 1800 SE 21st St. To register or learn more, call 800-RED-CROSS or go online to www.redcross.org and use the code KSSickleCell.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.