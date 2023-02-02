Seven occupants make it out of Wednesday night fire

House fire on Medford Ave. in Topeka
House fire on Medford Ave. in Topeka(wibw)
By Reina Flores
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Wednesday night, February 1, after 8:00 p.m. Topeka Fire responded to reports of a fire at a home at 1009 SW Medford Ave. TFD says smoke and flames were coming from the house.

TFD says everyone inside of the house made it out. The American Red Cross confirmed two adults and five minors were assisted.

According to TFD, no one was taken to the hospitals and no injuries were reported. The information so far, indicates the cause of the fire to be accidental, starting in the kitchen.

The damages are estimated at $25,000, with $20,000 associated with structure loss and $5,000 associated with content loss.

