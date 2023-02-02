Scholar Athlete of the Week: Malachi Berg

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Malachi Berg of Topeka West High School.

Berg stays busy year-round playing football, basketball and baseball for the Chargers. He also runs for the track and field team.

In the classroom, Berg is a part of the National Honor Society, BSU, Link Crew, Young Life and Marching Band while maintaining a 3.8 GPA.

Berg is heading to Hutchinson Community College where he wants to major in Exercise Science and play football.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.