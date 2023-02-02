Previous intern named Frank V. Bergman Elementary’s next principal

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A familiar face has been announced as the new principal Frank V. Bergman Elementary School.

Ms. Haley Lawson has been named the principal of Frank V. Bergman Elementary School, replacing the current principal, Stephen Koch, who is retiring in June 2023.

Lawson was appointed by the Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 Board of Education on February 1, 2023. She begins her role in July 2023.

Currently, Lawson serves as Ross Elementary School’s Assistant Principal in Topeka, Kansas. She has also served as an administrative intern and 4th-grade teacher at State Street Elementary School in Topeka. Lawson received a B.A. and B.S. from Kansas State University and an M.S. from the University of Kansas.

She has some familiarity with Frank V. Bergman Elementary School. While serving in her undergraduate program, she worked as a student intern. Lawson said she is eager to return.

“I am excited to be the principal of Frank V. Bergman Elementary,” Lawson said. “I look forward to partnering with staff, students, families, and the community to continue to make Bergman the best place to learn while allowing students to chase their dreams! I can’t wait to return to the Bergman family.”

Manhattan-Ogden Superintendent Dr. Marvin Wade shared his thoughts on Lawson’s hiring.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Haley Lawson as principal of Frank V. Bergman Elementary School,” Dr. Wade said. “The interview committee was impressed by Ms. Lawson’s understanding of educational issues and her ability to articulate a vision for success that includes students, parents, staff, and community members.”

