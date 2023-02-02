Manhattan’s Schartz, Delort and Topeka West’s Berg all sign dotted line

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - National Signing Day featured many local athletes signing to play the next level.

13 Sports went to Manhattan and 6A state champions Keenan Schartz and Dre Delort, along with Topeka West’s Malachi Berg signing days.

Schartz will head to Washburn following his parents footsteps, Delort signed with Kansas State and Berg will go to Hutchinson Community College.

Both Schartz and Delort are coming off a perfect season and that 6A state title.

Schartz threw for 1501 yards, 11 touchdowns and had 20 touchdowns on the ground.

Delort had 34 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one interception and two fumble recoveries.

They say their choices were easy.

“Great coaches, they stayed in touch with me throughout the season and I could tell they wanted me there and I can find a home there,” Schartz said.

“I’m really excited. I’ve always loved K-State. I’ve loved going to games and I live right down the road so it’s really exciting to get there and get to go play,” Delort said.

Berg finished with 1,413 yards and five touchdowns, 845 yards on the ground and nine touchdowns along with a receiving touchdown.

He also piled up six tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Hutchinson is known to be a powerhouse and Berg wanted to be a part of that tradition.

“It wasn’t like any other JUCO in the nation,” Berg said. “They are a winning program so that always makes it easier. After I committed and that I got the news that my best friends Tyrell (Reed) Lawrence High School and former Highland Park RB and Tre (Richardson, Highland Park WR/RB), it made it a little easier for me just knowing that I’m going into that wit my brothers and it was a decision that I really felt that will set me up for the journey in my life that I’m ready to take.”

Some others that are joining Berg in Hutchinson, Kansas:

