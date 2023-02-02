Kansas students compete in entrepreneurship competition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas students got a chance to test their business skills Thursday.

Junior Achievement of Kansas hosted an entrepreneurship competition at Washburn University. The competing middle and high school students showed their projects off to a panel of judges, before opening their displays to the public.

Students say it’s a great opportunity to expand their businesses while still in school.

The winners will move on to the state championship. It will be held in April at Kansas State University.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.