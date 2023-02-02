Kansas students compete in entrepreneurship competition

The competing middle and high school students showed their projects off to a panel of judges, before opening their displays to the public.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas students got a chance to test their business skills Thursday.

Junior Achievement of Kansas hosted an entrepreneurship competition at Washburn University. The competing middle and high school students showed their projects off to a panel of judges, before opening their displays to the public.

Students say it’s a great opportunity to expand their businesses while still in school.

The winners will move on to the state championship. It will be held in April at Kansas State University.

