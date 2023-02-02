Kansas State Treasurer reminds Kansans to claim unclaimed properties

Inside the vault of the Kansas State Treasurer's office
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson is using National Unclaimed Property Day Wednesday to remind Kansans to claim any unclaimed properties under their name.

The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA) estimates that nearly one in 10 people nationwide has unclaimed property. Johnson said in a press release that their office is holding more than $500 million in unclaimed property for Kansans.

“We want [the properties] to get back in the hands of the owners,” Johnson said. “We want to find the rightful owner so they can again make use of their assets.”

NAUPA defines unclaimed property as financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. Examples include unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, safe deposit boxes, or collectables, like bobbleheads or baseball cards.

Johnson is asking Kansans to see if they have any unclaimed property by searching their name on kansascash.ks.gov, where you can search and/or file claims online for free.

You can also search for properties in other states at missingmoney.com.

Johnson is also reminding Kansans that third-parties can contact individuals offering to assist in filing claims for a fee, which likely are scams.

