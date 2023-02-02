HSI KC warns of counterfeit Chiefs gear ahead of Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Homeland Security Investigations KC is cautioning the public against getting tempted by low prices and pitches from questionable vendors.

HSI KC says physical, financial and public safety are just a few reasons “why fans should think twice” and be vigilant when purchasing their Chiefs gear.

“Consumers often look at buying and selling counterfeit goods as a victimless crime, but unfortunately that is rarely accurate. Those small businesses that a consumer thinks they’re supporting may actually be filtering funds to larger, more heinous criminal organizations. This is one of the many reasons we, at HSI KC, are asking consumers to pay particular attention when stocking up on fan gear to support their favorite team.”

HSI KC then offered the following tips for consumers:

Be vigilant about where you’re purchasing products and tickets. Utilize well-known retailers and/or official retailer websites.

If you are buying merchandise online, be careful of third-party sellers and look for verifiable locations and addresses.

Check to see where the item was made. If it’s made in China, that’s a large indicator that the item is likely fake. Official NFL apparel isn’t made there.

Pay attention to the quality of the items you purchase. Are the numbers laying even and flat or are they bubbling? Are they shiny instead of matte?

Does the deal seem too good to be true? If so, it likely is.

“We’ve got your back, sports fans. Just as long as it isn’t covered with counterfeits.”

If you’d like to report suspicious criminal activity, you are asked to contact local law enforcement or the HSI Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2423.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.