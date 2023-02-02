HSI KC warns of counterfeit Chiefs gear ahead of Super Bowl

Homeland Security Investigations KC shared this picture of some confiscated gear.(Provided by HSI KC)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Homeland Security Investigations KC is cautioning the public against getting tempted by low prices and pitches from questionable vendors.

HSI KC says physical, financial and public safety are just a few reasons “why fans should think twice” and be vigilant when purchasing their Chiefs gear.

HSI KC then offered the following tips for consumers:

  • Be vigilant about where you’re purchasing products and tickets. Utilize well-known retailers and/or official retailer websites.
  • If you are buying merchandise online, be careful of third-party sellers and look for verifiable locations and addresses.
  • Check to see where the item was made. If it’s made in China, that’s a large indicator that the item is likely fake. Official NFL apparel isn’t made there.
  • Pay attention to the quality of the items you purchase. Are the numbers laying even and flat or are they bubbling? Are they shiny instead of matte?
  • Does the deal seem too good to be true? If so, it likely is.

If you’d like to report suspicious criminal activity, you are asked to contact local law enforcement or the HSI Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2423.

