Gov. Kelly makes major economic development announcement

By Jerick Tafoya
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly is holding a 5 p.m. news conference for what her office calls a major economic development announcement.

An hour earlier, the State Finance Council met in executive session for 45 minutes. They then unanimously approved an agreement under what’s known as the APEX law, or Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion.

Lawmakers passed the bill last session, aimed at luring a Panasonic plant to Desoto. It allows for major incentives to projects with a minimum $1 billion investment.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wesley Rayton
Topeka man arrested for 7th homicide of 2023, victim identified
Arturo Ramirez
Topeka man arrested after early-morning fire dubbed arson
KBI identifies Wamego man at center of suspicious death investigation
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
On January 28, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in...
Cause of Walmart bathroom fire revealed

Latest News

Live at Five
Marie Carter and Jane Blocher share details of the upcoming Sickle Cell Blood Drive.
Sickle cell blood drive looks to increase diversity of blood supply
Marie Carter and Jane Blocher share details of the upcoming Sickle Cell Blood Drive.
Sickle cell blood drive looks to increase diversity of blood supply
The competing middle and high school students showed their projects off to a panel of judges,...
Kansas students compete in entrepreneurship competition