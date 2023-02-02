Gov. Kelly makes major economic development announcement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly is holding a 5 p.m. news conference for what her office calls a major economic development announcement.

An hour earlier, the State Finance Council met in executive session for 45 minutes. They then unanimously approved an agreement under what’s known as the APEX law, or Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion.

Lawmakers passed the bill last session, aimed at luring a Panasonic plant to Desoto. It allows for major incentives to projects with a minimum $1 billion investment.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.