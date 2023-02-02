Funeral services for WU hall of fame inductee, Billie Jean Moore, was scheduled

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Funeral services for the woman who will go down in history for her time as a professional women’s basketball coach, and an inductee of the Washburn University Hall of Fame, will be on Saturday, February 4, in Holton.

Billie Jean Moore, the woman who was an avid athlete, teacher, and coach — leading multiple teams to national championship titles — passed away on December 14, 2022. Memorial services for Moore are scheduled in Holton at the Mercer Funeral Home, at 1101 W 4th, on Saturday, February 4. Services will start with a visitation at noon, followed by the memorial service at 1 p.m., and to the Holton cemetery, where Moore will be laid to rest.

According to Moore’s obituary, created by the Mercer Funeral Home, Moore played fast-pitch softball for the Topeka Ohse Meats, after the Ohse Meats, Moore then joined the Raybestos Brackettes. It wasn’t until 1969 when Moore started her coaching career at Cal State Fullerton, where she led the team to an AIAW National Championship title. By 1977, Moore joined the UCLA team and led them until 1993, and UCLA also won an AIAW national championship title under Moore’s tutelage. Moore continued by becoming the assistant coach of the USA Pan American games and the World University games and became the first USA Women’s Olympic Basketball Coach to win a silver medal in 1976.

Recognized for her illustrious sports career, Moore was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, the UCLA Hall of Fame, and the Washburn University Hall of Fame.

The funeral home said that the family has asked, instead of flowers, to donate to the Pat Summitt Foundation. If you would like to donate, click HERE.

