Cause of Walmart bathroom fire revealed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of a previous fire in a Walmart bathroom has been revealed.

On January 28, at around 8:15 PM, the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to reports of a fire in a bathroom in the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 335 SW MacVicar Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters found an adult male on fire in a bathroom. TFD personnel immediately worked to put the fire out and aided the involved individual.

American Medical Response (AMR) responded to the scene and transported the individual to a local hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries have been reported to be associated with this incident.

Investigators have determined the cause of the fire as incendiary, intentionally set, by the involved individual. He remains in the hospital as of this writing. Additional updates are not anticipated.

