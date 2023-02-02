Area dental office hosts kids contest to promote dental care, improve view of dentistry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - February is National Children’s Dental Health Month and one Topeka dentist would like to bring attention to children’s dental health with a contest.

The Reed Dental Center is hosting a coloring contest. The dental office will offer the kids a coloring sheet to show off their creativity. There are no requirements for the kids to follow, just have fun and be creative. Once the child has completed their project, just drop off their coloring page to the dental office with their name, age, and phone number to contact if they are a selected winner.

The dental team will look through the collected pages and select the winners. Dr. David Reed, the general dentist, and owner of the Reed Dental Center said that the main focus of this contest is to promote healthy habits.

“The coloring contest is using the American Dental Association’s campaign of “brush, floss, smile,” and so that is what our coloring page is,” said Dr. Reed. “Basically, what we want kids to get out of this are healthy habits and how to properly brush and floss their teeth, so that they have healthy teeth for a lifetime.”

Dr. Reed further said, “When you look at studies, they say that some of the first things that people notice about somebody is their smile, and I do think that having a good healthy mouth is something that is going to be very important for your overall health as well.”

However, there is another message this contest is promoting -- showing kids that the dental office can be fun and not scary.

“For kids, the best thing that parents can do -- the earlier you get them into the dental office -- even if we are not doing any cleanings or any sort of treatment or work -- it gets your child acclimated to the dental office and prevents them from developing fear,” said Dr. Reed. “The other thing that parents can do is -- make sure they talk about the dentist in a good way. A lot of fear that is put on kids is because parents talk about the fears that they have of the dentist, so we always want to instill in kids that it is fun to go to the dentist [and] that it is good to go to the dentist on a regular basis.”

There will be seven winners selected and the winners will have the chance to pick out one of the 7 prizes available.

