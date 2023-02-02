200+ future educators compete to demonstrate knowledge at conference

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 200 students, who dream of becoming educators one day, competed Wednesday to demonstrate their education knowledge and gain experience in the educational field.

Roughly 260 students interested in becoming teachers attended the Educators Rising Kansas Statewide Conference on Wednesday, February 1, to hear from teachers and professional leaders who want to invite them into the education field.

The students heard from speakers like USD 501′s superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson and remarks from Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. They also competed and presented in multiple categories that pertained to the responsibilities of a teacher, such as lesson plans and interactive bulletin boards.

Ainsley Schimmel, a senior from Topeka’s Center for Advanced Learning and Careers, was one of the day’s many competitors and said she even previously competed nationally.

”Last year, I competed in ‘lesson plan and delivery for STEM, where I went all the way to nationals in Washington D.C., placing in the top 10,” said Schimmel. “Being able to compete today is just an amazing opportunity. I put in a lot of hard work these past few years in this pathway.”

Diane Kimsey, a USD 501 math consulting teacher and teacher at TCALC, said that seeing hundreds of people interested in becoming teachers is amazing because she firmly believes it is a rewarding profession.

“We are at a time right now where education is not being seen as it should be. It is a wonderful profession, and you make a huge difference in children’s lives,” said Kimsey.

