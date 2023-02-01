Wednesday forecast: A frigid morning with above freezing highs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a couple days of frigid temperatures and staying below freezing, this afternoon will finally get back above freezing as we begin the month of February. Highs in the 30s and 40s through Friday with highs warming into the 50s by the weekend.

While highs will be warming, the nights will remain cold and in the teens for most spots tonight and Thursday night. Stay warm and make sure your pets are taken care of as well. Make sure you’re heating your home in a safe manner. This means if you’re using a space heater, it’s away from anything flammable and anyone that can knock it over to potentially start a fire.

Next best chance of precipitation isn’t until early next week but differences in the models still exist on specifics so keep checking back for updates.



The quiet weather will continue across northeast KS as all the activity remains to our south especially in Oklahoma. With a few more rounds of precipitation expected down there, there remains a chance some high clouds from the storm system will move into our area at times especially this afternoon, however it’ll continue to be generally mostly sunny the rest of the week.

Today: Sunny this morning with high clouds moving in this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid teens to low 20s. Winds S/W around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: A weak cold front pushes through leading to a wide difference in highs and possibly a quicker cool down in the afternoon than when is typical for this time of year. Highs will range from around 40° near the Nebraska border to around 50° near I-35. Winds W/N 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph behind the front. Other than a few clouds near the Nebraska border, sunny skies will likely remain for most of northeast KS.

Another frigid night with lows in the teens for Thursday night with wind chills close to zero for most areas but warming back in the mid 30s to low 40s Friday afternoon with plenty of sun.

This weekend will be mild both days including lows much warmer and only in the upper 20s-low 30s with highs in the 50s. Would not be surprised if some spots got close to 60° on either day but the bigger impact will be more clouds and stronger winds Saturday vs Sunday. Gusts 30-35 mph are expected Saturday while wind gusts will only be up to 15 mph on Sunday.

With mild temperatures continuing into Monday a cold front does push through Tuesday leading to cooler temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday. Models still differ on rain Monday night with one model keeping it completely dry but hints in at least some rain Monday night on the 2 other long range models so will keep it in the 8 day. Confidence is high at this time that it should remain all rain but certainly continuing to monitor Monday night’s low being around freezing and that there could be some patchy slick spots Tuesday morning.

