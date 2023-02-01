VIDEO: Officer brings K-9 to safety in tornado

A Deer Park police officer rushed into the station's back parking lot to rescue a K-9 from a patrol car. (SOURCE: City of Deer Park)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEER PARK, Texas (CNN) – A police officer may have saved the life of his department’s K-9 as a tornado barreled through southeast Texas Tuesday.

Surveillance video released by the City of Deer Park Police Department shows an officer running outside as fierce winds and heavy rain pound the station’s back parking lot.

You can see another colleague running for cover as the officer gets to the patrol vehicle with the dog inside.

The video shows fencing coming loose between the building and vehicle as the officer works to get his K-9 out of the SUV.

Finally, the officer with the dog on a leash is seen dashing back inside the building.

The National Weather Service said the EF-3 tornado ground a path of 18 miles, damaging and destroying homes, businesses and schools.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skyler J.M. Wilson, 33, of Topeka, was booked early Tuesday into the Shawnee County Jail in...
Man arrested in Saturday morning homicide in Topeka
Topeka police investigate a shooting in the southeast part of the city on Jan. 31, 2023.
TPD launches investigation into death in SE Topeka
Michelle Lamb
Kansas transgender inmate transferred to all-female prison
Andrew and his mother, Lana Borysov
Johnson County mother says son taken to Dubai without her permission
Officers were responding early Tuesday to an incident in the 2800 block of S.E. Massachusetts...
Officers converge in search for individual Tuesday morning in southeast Topeka

Latest News

file
Kansas AG to sue federal agencies over lesser prairie chicken listing
Topeka homicide
Topeka man arrested for 7th homicide of 2023, victim identified
Topeka fire
Topeka man arrested after early-morning fire dubbed arson
FILE - Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, says Manhattan prosecutors...
Trump’s former lawyer says DA took phones for renewed Trump hush-money probe