Topeka man booked after drugs found during Osage Co. traffic stop

Michael Uhl
Michael Uhl(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was booked into the Osage Co. Jail after drugs were allegedly found in the car he was driving.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, a K-9 unit stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the intersection of Topeka and Main St. in Carbondale.

During the stop, officials said illegal drugs were found.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that the driver, Michael A. Uhl, 46,of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

