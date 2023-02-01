Serious multi-car crash shuts down eastbound I-70 in KCK

Police say there are multiple "very serious" injuries out of this crash that has shut down...
Police say there are multiple "very serious" injuries out of this crash that has shut down eastbound lanes of I-70 west of I-635 in KCK.(KCTV5 News)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Crews are battling a grass fire at the site of a serious multi-car wreck that shut down eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in KCK early Wednesday morning.

Kansas City, KS, police and fire crews responded around 5 a.m. to eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 just west of I-635 in response to the crash. Police said there are multiple “very serious” injuries.

There is no timetable yet on when the scene might clear or when the interstate may open back up. Traffic is being directed onto the 57th Street exit.

Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.

