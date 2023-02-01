Riley County Police Department offers training for seatbelts

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department offers seatbelt training for those who need it.

Officers offer help to those who need to change their children’s car seat and maybe don’t know the proper way. They want to educate those who may not know much about these things. Most importantly they want them and their children to be safe.

“The main purpose is safety. It is safe for your kids, teaching them what parents can do to keep their kids safest in their vehicles when they have an accident or anything like that then they know their kid has the best likelihood of not getting injured,“ said Officer Keith Backensto.

The department offers this training every Tuesday from 11 to 1 at the Fire Department Headquarters.

