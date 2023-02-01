Prosecutor rules October shooting death self-defense

The Topeka Police Dept. responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St. Oct. 24, 2022.
The Topeka Police Dept. responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont St. Oct. 24, 2022.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The shooting death of an Arizona pastor last fall in Topeka has been ruled self defense.

Donald Woolridge, 81, was killed Oct. 24, 2022 at a home in the 3300 block of SE Fremont.

Family members told 13 NEWS he came to Topeka frequently to assist a family member.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay said Tuesday that he reviewed facts of the investigation, and determined “self-defense immunity precludes prosecution of that matter.”

Kagay said he notified the family that no criminal charges would be filed.

