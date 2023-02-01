Person of interest detained in South Lawrence stabbing

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A person of interest has been detained for questioning following a stabbing in South Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department says on Tuesday, Jan. 31, that it has detained a person of interest for questioning after a stabbing was reported that evening.

Just after 9 p.m., officials said they were called to the 1100 block of E. 25th Terr. with reports of the stabbing.

When officials arrived, they said they made contact with all parties involved and a man was detained.

LPD noted that the victim was treated at a local trauma center, but is in stable condition. No other injuries were reported and neither have any official arrests.

