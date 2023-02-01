One killed, one seriously injured Tuesday evening in Wilson County crash

FREDONIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a head-on crash Tuesday evening in Wilson County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:13 p.m. on US-400 highway, about six miles northwest of Fredonia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu that was eastbound on US-400 crossed the center line into the westbound lanes of traffic.

A 2008 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck that was westbound on US-400 attempted to avoid the collision by entering the eastbound lanes, the patrol said. However, the Chevrolet crossed back into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with the Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Chevrolet, James R. White Jr., 54, of Parsons, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said it was unknown if White, who was alone in the car, was wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck, Korey W. Ladenburger, 23, of Larned, was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with serious injuries. The patrol said Ladenburger, who was alone in the truck, was wearing his seat belt.

