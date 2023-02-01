One dead in fiery crash early Tuesday in Miami County

SPRING HILL, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed early Tuesday when a pickup truck collided with a semitrailer in Miami County in eastern Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:29 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of US-169 highway and 215th Street, on the southwest edge of Spring Hill.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Chevrolet K-2500 pickup truck was eastbound on 216th Street when it failed to stop at the stop sign.

The pickup truck was then struck by a 2023 Freightliner semitrailer that was traveling south on US-169.

After the collision, the pickup truck went off the right side of the roadway and burst into flames, the patrol said. The driver of the pickup truck, identified as Jeffery Boyd Owens, 46, of Spring Hill, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Owens wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

The semitrailer went off the roadway into the center median, where it came to rest.

The driver of the semi, Brent A. Cruse, 58, of Parsons, was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said it was unknown if Cruse was wearing his seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

